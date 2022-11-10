Like a Dragon 8 Will Star Utamaru from Rhymester & Risa Unai

Sega is starting to trickle down info on new chapter of the former Yakuza series.

Today we learn of two new actors who will make an appearance in the upcoming mainline chapter of the Yakuza series, which is simply named Like a Dragon 8 for now.

Executive producer and head of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama was in attendance during a radio program earlier today, and he confirmed that the hosts will star in the upcoming game.

These are popular TBS announcer Risa Unai and hip-hop performer Utamaru from the band Rhymester.

Interestingly (as reported by the Japanese website 4Gamer), Unai-san will play the role of a TBS announcer in the game as well, while Utamaru mentioned he’ll play a role that is a bit more fictional.

You can see both in the picture below (left and right) together with Yokoyama-san (center) shared by the official Twitter Account of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio itself.

It’s worth mentioning that the title “Like a Dragon 8” is still tentative and the official one will be announced down the line. There is still plenty of time considering that the game, which was announced during the Tokyo Game Show celebrations, will launch in 2024 for unannounced platforms.

Speaking of titles, the Franchise has been officially renamed “Like a Dragon” for the west, while it was previously known as “Yakuza.”

We also know that the game will feature the return of traditional hero Kazuma Kiryu, co-starring in a dual protagonist role with Yakuza: Like a Dragon hero Ichiban Kasuga.

Those who are eagerly awaiting for a new game for the series need not worry, as we’ll soon get to play the spin-off title Like a Dragon: Ishin! in February 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A smaller game titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will also come in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, showing what happened to Kazuma Kiryu between Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8.

Incidentally, Yokoyama-san himself talked to us about the upcoming games, providing some interesting details in a recent interview.