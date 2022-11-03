Konami Announces Record Revenue for Q2, But Profit Drops Year-on-Year

While Konami’s games keep making money, they’ve been less profitable than last year.

Today Konami announced its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2023, which ended on September 30, 2022.

We learn that revenue for the second quarter was a record due to the launch of new games and the depreciation of the yen.

On the other hand, profit declined year-on-year. You can see that in the first table below.

The second table shows the Digital Entertainment business only, which includes games. The situation is similar to the company as a whole (which isn’t surprising since the Digital Entertainment business takes the lion’s share of Konami business portfolio), with revenue increasing and profit dropping sharply

Image via Konami

We learn that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection “started off strongly mainly in Europe and the United States.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also “continues to be well received.”

Below you can check out the upcoming release slate, including the new Silent Hill games that have recently been announced.

Image via Konami

