Konami Announces Record-High Q1 Revenue but Profit Declined; Interest in Yu-Gi-Oh! Content Remains High
Today Konami announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30, 2022.
Today Konami announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which ended on June 30, 2022.
Sales for the whole company were 71,905 million yen (up 5.2% year-on-year), while business profit was 14,099 million yen (down 30.5% year-on-year).
It’s worth mentioning that the quarterly revenue was a record-high for a first quarter.
Profit was negatively impacted by amortization of product costs upon new title releases, promotion costs, and rising raw materials costs.
Looking at the digital entertainment business, which includes video games, revenue was 50,800 million yen (up 1.9 year-on-year), while business profit was 13,361 million yen (down 30.3% year-on-year).
We hear that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has “become a hot topic.” Konami has then “maintained strong interest in the title by adding new cards for the first time after its release and holding continuous events.”
According to the publisher the interested in Yu-Gi-Oh! content overall remains hiigh.
Konami also claims that the work to create the mobile version of eFootball 2022, including “reviewing gameplay, achieving realistic graphics, and pursuing competitiveness” has been “well received by customers throughout the world”
If you want to compare with historical data, you can check out Konami’s results for the previous quarter, released in May.