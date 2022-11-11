How to Defeat Gna in God of War Ragnarok (Defend Your Valor Favor)

Testing your might is a gameplay mechanic that plenty of video games will use, and that is no exception in God of War Ragnarok. While the main story will pit Kratos and Atreus against some of the big hitters in Norse mythology, there are also other battles that you can choose to seek in the game’s optional content. If you’re looking for more information on how to complete the Defend Your Valor Favor by defeating Gna in God of War Ragnarok, read on.

As usual, there will be some spoilers ahead due to the nature of the Favor, so do not read ahead if you wish to experience things on your own.

Defend Your Valor Favor in God of War Ragnarok

After finishing the main story in God of War Ragnarok, one of the first things you will learn is that Gna, the new Valkyrie Queen appointed by Odin, is far from happy about the end of Asgard, and has taken refuge somewhere in the Nine Realms to plot her revenge.

If you have started on The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor, you will stumble upon several notes that point to where Gna is holed up. If you’d much rather skip to the upcoming battle, it is time to head to Muspelheim, home of Surtr’s trials and The Crucible challenges.

To get to Gna, head south from the main central arena in Muspelheim, and after you have swung across several gaps and through a gap in the rocks, the Valkyrie Queen awaits.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Defeating Gna in God of War Ragnarok

Simply put, Gna is the hardest fight in the entirety of God of War Ragnarok, befitting her status as the Valkyrie Queen. Every move she can unleash deals plenty of damage, and there is usually not much wiggle room when it comes to dodging, blocking, or parrying. However, once you have seen her patterns, it becomes more manageable.

Gna’s Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Her attacks are often accompanied by certain quotes, which will further help you identify what is coming next. They include:

For Asgard!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

After shouting this, Gna will leap into the air and proceed to slam down swiftly in whichever location you find yourself at. It can be a single slam all the way to three slams, and it is recommended that you always dodge twice per slam to get out of harm’s way. If you time it right, you can simply sidestep each slam, which will then put you in a great position to deal damage.

Submit!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

An unblockable dash attack, Gna might do several of these in a row, so be sure to be on your toes. When you hear the command, get ready to dodge to the side, and then prepare to block in case she transitions into her regular attacks. Only punish her once you are sure that there are no follow-up attacks.

Kneel!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

This attack usually comes after an initial swing attack, and Gna will prepare to take to the air before connecting with a kick that does both physical and Frost damage. This is an unblockable attack, so time your dodge right to avoid any harm. You can do some damage of your own when she lands, but be wary as she might lead into another sequence of block-breaking attacks after.

Asgard’s blood is on you!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

A dangerous Shield Strike attack, Gna will build up electricity and unleash a wide-reaching lightning attack if she is not stopped. Either hit her with a Shield Strike to prevent the attack, or get a fair distance away to avoid any damage. You can also use this opportunity to attack at range.

Rise, rise!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

One of Gna’s elemental attacks, this will see her take some time to summon a boulder to attack. The countermove is to have Freya fire a Sonic arrow to stun her, so you can follow up with more attacks to whittle away at her health.

Bathe in fire!

Instead of a boulder, Gna will be using fire against you. Stop her by firing a Sigil arrow, which will cause her to burn and get stunned for a while. Switch over to the Leviathan Axe so you can get some bonus damage in for good measure.

The Valkyrie Queen also utilizes other attacks that do not come with a warning. If she dashes to her left and your right, she will be preparing to stab you with a quick burst that is unblockable; simply sidestep to your right to avoid damage. If the dash is to her right and your left, she will be preparing a sequence of fast wing attacks, so block and parry when you can.

Occasionally, she will use her wings to form an impenetrable shield, so use your Shield Strike quickly or she will burst out and deal quick damage. Gna is also capable of several block-breaking moves, both with her wings as well as using the environment to hurt you, so time your parries right to open her up.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Twinfinite

She also uses Bifrost ranged attacks to complement her dangerous melee moves. When she stands still for a few seconds, she will be calling down several beams of Bifrost that will hit directly in front of her. These pools will persist for a while as well, so don’t get caught up in them. Otherwise, Gna will throw Bifrost feathers to keep the pressure up.

The first type is feathers that come from either side, which must be blocked. Rather than get hit, it is best to absorb the dormant Bifrost damage first. The second type is vertical feathers which are unblockable, so get ready to delay your dodge just before they hit you to negate any danger.

The best way to kick off the fight is to come out swinging, using Freya’s companion attacks to complement your Runic Attacks. You can also use Sparta Wrath to get some heavy damage in, and if you have already completed the Fit For a King Favor, using the Hilt of Skofnung will give you more damage-dealing potential.

Otherwise, always fight more cautiously than you would against Gna, as any hit from her will see your health go down extremely fast. Persist, and you might just triumph over the Valkyrie Queen. Your rewards will include a ton of XP, as well as the Queen’s Armour for Freya, the Queen’s Roar Runic Summon, and the Rond of Obliteration for Kratos.

Armed with the secrets on how to complete the Defend Your Valor Favor by defeating Gna in God of War Ragnarok, your endgame journey continues. Perhaps you will need more help in areas such as how to Transmog your equipment, having the full trophy list to see where you are before the Platinum, or a guide to how to solve the mystery of Niflheim and the Raven Tree. Otherwise, you can read up on other related content below.

