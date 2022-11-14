How Did Faye & Kratos Meet in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Of the many relationships examined or shown throughout God of War and God of War Ragnarok, few are as mysterious as Kratos and Faye’s. Aside from the stories told by Kratos about them and the brief scenes of his memories in Ragnarok’s story, there’s not much we have to go on regarding how they met and what they were actually like together. As such, you wouldn’t be blamed for wondering: How did Faye and Kratos meet in God of War Ragnarok?

We had the same question, and after doing some digging, we’ve compiled our findings in this guide. Do be warned though: There are *Major Spoilers* for both of the most recent games ahead.

How Did Faye and Kratos Get Together in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Based on what is revealed about Giants and their ability to see the future, it’s safe to say that Faye sought out Kratos after learning of their child and the destiny he would carry.

To this end, she went searching for him and found him once he reached the Norse realms following his decimation of Olympus and its gods, and then fought with him to gain his respect and admiration. However, after realizing he was similarly tired of conflict, she decided to stay with him and find a way to carry out her destiny while also keeping Kratos alive past his fated death and guiding Atreus toward making his own choices.

She then settled down with Kratos in a place where she wouldn’t be found by the Aesir gods she’d fought against. She proceeded to slowly pieced together a plan that would see Kratos guide Atreus toward his destined actions sans being killed by the Aesir.

Past that, though, we still don’t know the exact location where they met and fought. This has remained unexamined even by the end of God of War Ragnarok, meaning it’s unlikely we will ever find out unless a developer from Santa Monica Studios provides some insight at some point.

How Did Faye Die in God of War?

Likewise, it’s still not revealed how Faye died in God of War by the end of God of War Ragnarok.

This means we’re left to rely on theories for why she passed, and two seem to hold the most water. The first is that she died due to her separation from Jötunheim for so long. It’s made clear that she never intended to leave it for as long as she did and only removed herself from it in order to help keep Odin away from the remnants of her people.

The other theory is that it was due to some sort of illness that is never named. Though less “exciting” or dramatic than the above theory, it would track given the fact that she wasn’t a god and thus would be susceptible to the harsh environments of the nine realms.

Regardless, her fate remained the same, and she isn’t brought back through any sort of MacGuffin by the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok.

Hopefully this cleared up how Faye and Kratos met in God of War Ragnarok. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. For more on God of War Ragnarok specifically, we’ve got a plethora of other guides, including ones on whether or not there will be another God of War game after Ragnarok, why the animals in Iron Wood have white eyes, and how old Kratos is.

