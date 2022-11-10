Will There Be Another God of War Game After Ragnarok? Explained

God of War Ragnarok, two years after its initial announcement, has finally arrived. The sequel to 2018’s God of War, fans can finally take on Kratos and Atreus’s latest journey through the world of Norse mythology. Fans are surely excited to finally get their hands on this game, but some may be curious if this title would be the ending of the series. Here’s everything we know about whether God of War Ragnarok will be the last game.

Is God of War Ragnarok the Last Game?

As of right now, it’s unclear whether or not God of War Ragnarok will be the last game in the series. That said, if there is another entry, it will not be set in the current era of the series.

Director Eric Williams and producer Cory Barlog have both confirmed that the game will be the final entry in the Norse era of the series. Both have confirmed that given the five-year cycles that the two Norse-era entries took, stretching one single story another five years for a 15-year span would be too much.

However, while this will be the end of the Norse chronicles, that doesn’t mean God of War Ragnarok will be the last time we see Kratos and Atreus. In 2018, shortly after the release of God of War’s PlayStation 4 entry, Barlog told Kotaku that he had a five-game plan for the franchise’s future, which would go on to include God of War Ragnarok. While it’s not clear if he still has four games planned from this point forward, it seems that the series will return one day in the future.

That’s all we’ve got on whether God of War Ragnarok will be the last game. For those getting ready to jump into Sony Santa Monica’s new title, check out Twinfinite’s guide discussing how long the game is.

