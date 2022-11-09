How Long Is God of War Ragnarok? Explained

God of War Ragnarok follows Kratos and Atreus as they embark on the next chapter in their quest against the Norse Gods. With so many Realms to explore and Ragnarok on the horizon, the duo has their work cut out for them, and as such you may be wondering how long the game takes to beat, and how many main missions make up the bulk of this playtime. In this guide, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know. How long is God of War Ragnarok? Read on to find out and also how many missions there are in total.

How Long God of War Ragnarok Takes to Beat

In my playthrough, it took roughly 32 hours to reach the end of the main story questline. That included some exploring of the various realms, completing some side missions, and picking up a handful of collectibles. It should be noted, though, we had some collectibles and side quests to wrap up in the post-game section of Ragnarok.

A fellow member of the Twinfinite team has managed to platinum God of War Ragnarok within 40 hours on a harder difficulty setting. As such, this should give you a good idea of roughly how long it’ll take you to reach the end of the main storyline. We’d then estimate anywhere between five and 10 hours to mop up the remaining trophies and tick off any leftover quests, boss fights, and collectibles depending on how much you did alongside the main story missions.

How Many Main Quests Are There in God of War Ragnarok?

There are 11 main missions or quests, though it should be noted that these do vary in length and are, generally speaking, longer than your typical main mission in other games.

As such, don’t stress too much if you feel like you’re getting through them very quickly. If you’ve not dived into exploring the Nine Realms and the various side content they offer up, too, then definitely spend some time ticking these off. They’re pretty great!

That’s everything you need to know on how long God of War Ragnarok takes to beat and how many main missions there are. If you found this guide handy, then we’ve got plenty more where that came from. We can advise you on the things you should know before starting God of War Ragnarok, what the deal is with saving your game, and how to heal your health if you’re new to this God-slaying malarkey, too.

Related Posts