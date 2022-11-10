How Old Is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Throughout God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, it’s clear right from the start that Kratos has been through hell and back, quite literally. The god of war has a past as checkered as checkers and many lifetimes of regrets, but just how many lifetimes has Kratos lived? Immortality, after all, is one of the many perks of being a god. So, just how old is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

What is Kratos’ Age in God of War Ragnarok?

Depending on how you look at God of War Ragnarok and its real life historical and mythological inspiration, Kratos could be pushing 1000 years old or more. Since there isn’t an official age for Kratos, three points need to be considered to determine his age in God of War Ragnarok::

The destruction of Sparta in God of War II is inspired by a real-world earthquake that occurred in 464 BC

God of War (2018) is set in the pre-Viking era (source: Santa Monica Studio, Reddit), which takes place between 500 BC and ends just before 800 AD

The start of Fimbulwinter is inspired by a real world-historic event that occurred in 536 AD

Using just the two historical dates—the end of Sparta and the start of Fimbulwinter—that’s exactly 1000 years. Throw in Kratos’ age at the end of God of War III, a few years for Faye and Kratos to settle down, and Atreus’ canonical age of 14, then Kratos is pushing 1070 years old, at least.

There you have it: how old Kratos is in God of War Ragnarok. Even if you don’t follow the historical and mythological inspiration, there’s no doubt that Kratos is at least more than a hundred years old. For more guides and questions, find out 10 tiny details you might have missed in God of War Ragnarok, or maybe you’re curious as to how Odin lost his eye in the game.

Featured Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

