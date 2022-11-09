God of War Ragnarok Crossover Art by Sony Studios Makes Us Want a New PlayStation All-Stars Game

Image via Sucker Punch Productions & Edward Pun

Kratos and Atreus appear side by side with other popular PlayStation heroes.

Today God of War Ragnarok has finally been released, and the celebration extends to Sony’s own PlayStation Studios.

While fans may be celebrating with special “meaty” arrangements or listening to music at midnight launch events, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch, The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, Days Gone developer Bend Studio, and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games are doing it with artwork.

This is not a new tradition among Sony’s first-party studios, but it’s always awesome to see brothers welcoming each other’s games on release day.

Below you can see Kratos and Atreus ready to fight side-by-side with Ghost of Tsushima hero Jin Sakai, sledding with The Last of Us protagonists Ellie and Joel, riding alongside Days Gone’ biker Deacon St. John, and comparing axes with Ratchet from Ratchet & Clank.

The artwork was posted on each developer’s official social media channels and comes courtesy of artists working at each studio, respectively Edward Pun, Hyoung Tae Nam, Paul Christopher, and Kristin Campbell.

You can check it all out (and love it) below.

🎨 Art by Sucker Punch artist @EdwardPun1! — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) November 9, 2022

A toast to incredible adventures throughout the Nine Realms! Congratulations @SonySantaMonica on #GodofWarRagnarok's launch. We've got our axes at the ready.



Illustration done by our Senior Character Concept Artist, Hyoung Taek Nam! pic.twitter.com/V0JnDdnVm9 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 9, 2022

🎨 Art by Sr. Staff Concept Artist Paul Christopher — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) November 9, 2022

"It is the nature of a thing that matters, not its form." 🔧🪓



Congrats on launching #GodOfWar: Ragnarök today, @SonySantaMonica! We're eagerly plotting a course for the Nine Realms – and bringing a few gadgets with us, if you don't mind.



🎨 Art by @kristincanim pic.twitter.com/rN89LLIa38 — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2022

If this doesn’t make you want a new PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale or similar crossover game from Sony’s studios, I don’t know what else could.

In the meanwhile, I suppose we can all enjoy God of War Ragnarok now that it’s available on the shelves worldwide for PS5 and PS4. Our very own Chris Jecks surely did, and you can read just how much in his enthusiastic review.