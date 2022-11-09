God of War Ragnarok Release Celebrated by New Zealand Supermarket in a “Meaty” Way

Today marks the release of Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarok, and many around the world are celebrating.

Thanks to their enviable location and time zone, gamers in New Zealand have been the first to actually get to play, and someone at a local supermarket (New World Thorndon in Wellington) obviously thought the momentous occasion should be celebrated.

Customers walking up to the butcher’s counters like Reddit users prettyfly112233 and LazyHitman1 found themselves faced with a rather “meaty” version of Kratos and Atreus, as you can see below.

That’s certainly a rather original way to celebrate the release of a big game, and perhaps to entice a few more customers to have a themed burger for dinner before they sit down to play God of War Ragnarok on their Playstation consoles.

The game is available now on both PS5 and PS4, and if you’re wondering, our review was really enthusiastic. It’s no wonder that we see small but interesting ways to show off one’s fandom even while at work.

I’m fairly sure many business owners around the world who are also gamers did something similar, so when you go shopping for groceries today, perhaps you should keep an eye out for the occasional appearance of Kratos and Atreus. If you find any, definitely let us know.