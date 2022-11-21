Ed Boon Confirms NetherRealm’s Next Game Will Be Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12

Sometimes, some things seem incredibly obvious but you need the validation anyway. Such is the case with Ed Boon’s latest hint drop on Twitter, where he reveals that his studio’s next game will be either Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12.

I3 or MK12 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

Both are beloved fighting game franchises that have been generally pretty well-received by critics and fans alike, and we certainly wouldn’t say no to more of them. While Boon didn’t exactly confirm which game would actually come out next, it’s definitely nice to know that both franchises are still being actively worked on by NetherRealm Studios.

Injustice has long since been praised for being one of the better DC games with a compelling story, while Mortal Kombat is, well, it’s Mortal Kombat. Need I say more? The adventures of Cassie Cage and her friends continue on, while familiar faces like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, and Liu Kang continue to show up even when they should’ve been dead a thousand times over already.

There’s no news yet on when NetherRealm will announce their new game, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

