Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Resolution & Frame Rate by Platform Detailed; New Trailer Released

Today Square Enix released a new trailer and details of the upcoming Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

First of all, we get a new trailer claiming to show how the game is “more than a remaster.” Among the changes offered by this upcoming release we have a full overhaul of the graphics, a newly arranged soundtrack by the original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, full voice acting in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system.

We’re also getting new summon cinematics which are shown in detail in the trailer. They certainly look very different compared to what we’re used to.

Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that Square Enix detailed the differences in resolution and frame rate by platform.

You can see a handy table shared by the publisher on the official Japanese website under the trailer, alongside a few caveats.

Platform Screen Resolution FPS PlayStation 5 3840×2160 60 PlayStation 4 Pro 3840×2160 30 PlayStation 4 1920×1080 30 Xbox Series X 3840×2160 60 Xbox Series S 1920×1080 60 Xbox One X 3840×2160 30 Xbox One S 1920×1080 30 Xbox One 1920×1080 30 Nintendo Switch TV mode 1280×720 30 Nintendo Switch handheld mode 1280×720 30 Steam display dependent 30/60/120

We learn that the values for the frame rate showcased above are upper targets, which likely means that there may be dips.

On top of that, the game will run at 30 FPS on Xbox Series S in version 1.0.0, but Square Enix plans to release a day-one 1.0.1 patch that will bring the frame rate target up to 60 FPS, so this shouldn’t be an issue unless you’re not able to download said update.

As you may expect, the Steam version is a bit more complicated, but offer more options.

You can choose between windowed, full-screen, and windowed full-screen modes, limit frame rate at 30, 60, or 120 FPS, and toggle Vertical Sync on and off.

Texture and Shadow quality can be switched between High, Medium, and Low, while Antialiasing can be switched between High, Low, and Off. Lastly, Ambient Occlusion can be toggled On and Off.

At the moment, it hasn’t been specified whether these are all the options available on PC or more will be available at launch.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Dec. 13, 2022.