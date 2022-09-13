Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Confirmed for December Release

Just in time for the Holiday season, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII will make its HD return to consoles and PC on Dec 13.

The latest in the Final Fantasy VII saga is a remake of the PSP original, which features Zack Fair, a pivotal side character in the original Final Fantasy VII.

This new version will tell the same story of Zack’s days as a member of Shinra’s SOLDIER fighting force, working alongside Cloud and Sephiroth.

The big difference with this remake is that it will be more aligned with the new continuity featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake while also featuring the same voice actors reprising their roles. The gameplay will also see minor tweaks to keep it in line with Final Fantasy VII Remake, though the slot mech from the original will still be intact.

While Zack didn’t get much screen time in Remake, but f you’ve yet to play it, don’t worry, as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion’s story can be enjoyed as a standalone tale.

If you’re unsure about diving into the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake, you can check out our review here.

