Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2023 Schedule Announced

Games Done Quick has revealed the schedule of games for its upcoming Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2023 event taking place online in January 2023.

The week-long event kicks off on Jan. 8 with Any% runs of the recently released Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The marathon is expected to end on Sunday, Jan. 15 with an Any% Warpless run of Super Mario Bros. 3 for the NES.

The event will have plenty of speedrunning staples including Super Mario Galaxy 2, Final Fantasy VII, the original Pokemon games, and several Mega Man and Castlevania games. Although, there are a few games in the schedule that are new or deviate from the usual speedrunning titles.

There will be a Powerwash Simulator run with six players washing all vehicles in the games with no soap. A game called PS5 Simulator allows players to unbox and set up their own PlayStation 5, a joke about the unavailability of the console that recently shipped 25 million units. There will also a game called “I’m going to die if I don’t eat sushi!” where the character dies if he does not eat sushi.

Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2023 will be online only and broadcasted from the Games Done Quick Twitch channel. The organizer had chosen to cancel the original in-person event in Florida due to the state’s COVID-19 anti-mandate policies and “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals.”

