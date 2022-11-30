An Avatar Trivia Quiz Only the Biggest Fans Will Ace
Avatar 2 is only just around the corner!
Avatar was a big deal when it first hit the box office back in December 2009, and it’s soon to return to the spotlight as its anticipated sequel is only just around the corner. Of course, nearly fifteen years ago the original movies’ big attraction was its 3D visuals, as well as the pull of Holywood mega stars like Sigourney Weaver and director James Cameron. It was the grand spectacle to go and see at local movie theatres.
Is it likely to prove such a massive hit when the sequel hits cinemas next month, though? We’re not so sure. In hindsight, many have criticized the original movies’ stuttered pacing, lackluster character development, and rather shallow overall story. Will the sequel prove another case of an enticing concept on paper but lacking in substance as a finished package? We’ll have to wait and see.
Of course, none of this is to say Avatar doesn’t hold a special place in some people’s hearts. It’s still an entertaining film, and there’s absolutely a level of charm to its production that is hard not to appreciate. Moreover, it will always be remembered as a milestone in CGI development.
Not to mention that Avatar as a franchise may yet make its mark on the pantheon of sci-fi greats given that we’re set to receive a quartet of sequel titles over the next five years! There’s even a brand new video game coming from Ubisoft, which was unexpectedly announced during E3 2021.
So, as fans ready themselves for yet more blue alien drama across Pandora and beyond, we thought it was high time we put together a little Avatar trivia quiz. Let’s see how well you remember the original, shall we?
How Well Do You Remember Avatar? This Trivia Quiz Puts Your Knowledge to the Test
Image sources: Walt Disney Studios
