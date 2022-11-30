Connect with us

An Avatar Trivia Quiz Only the Biggest Fans Will Ace

Avatar 2 is only just around the corner!
Avatar was a big deal when it first hit the box office back in December 2009, and it’s soon to return to the spotlight as its anticipated sequel is only just around the corner. Of course, nearly fifteen years ago the original movies’ big attraction was its 3D visuals, as well as the pull of Holywood mega stars like Sigourney Weaver and director James Cameron. It was the grand spectacle to go and see at local movie theatres.

Is it likely to prove such a massive hit when the sequel hits cinemas next month, though? We’re not so sure. In hindsight, many have criticized the original movies’ stuttered pacing, lackluster character development, and rather shallow overall story. Will the sequel prove another case of an enticing concept on paper but lacking in substance as a finished package? We’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, none of this is to say Avatar doesn’t hold a special place in some people’s hearts. It’s still an entertaining film, and there’s absolutely a level of charm to its production that is hard not to appreciate. Moreover, it will always be remembered as a milestone in CGI development.

Not to mention that Avatar as a franchise may yet make its mark on the pantheon of sci-fi greats given that we’re set to receive a quartet of sequel titles over the next five years! There’s even a brand new video game coming from Ubisoft, which was unexpectedly announced during E3 2021.

So, as fans ready themselves for yet more blue alien drama across Pandora and beyond, we thought it was high time we put together a little Avatar trivia quiz. Let’s see how well you remember the original, shall we?

How Well Do You Remember Avatar? This Trivia Quiz Puts Your Knowledge to the Test

What is the name of Avatar’s main protagonist?
The indigenous people of Pandora are called...
Humans are attempting to extract which of the following precious metals from Pandora?
Who rescues Jake from the pack of Viper Wolves?
True or false: to bond with an Ikran flying creature, a Na'vi must engage in a fight to the death to establish connect to its Tsahaylu.
What is the name of the Na’vi’s deity?
How many fingers do Na'vi have?
In what year is Avatar supposed to take place?
True or false: Pandora is a moon, not a planet.
What is Jake Sully's disability when not in his avatar?
Which Na'vi is also attempting to woo Neytiri?
Which Na'vi dies when Hometree is attacked?
What the hell have you people been smoking out there? They're just god-damn trees.
Who says "You have a strong heart. No fear. But stupid! Ignorant like a child!"
How is Jake permanently transferred to his avatar body?
Neytiri has a hand print on her chest in the final battle sequence. What is significant about it?

