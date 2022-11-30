An Avatar Trivia Quiz Only the Biggest Fans Will Ace

Avatar 2 is only just around the corner!

Avatar was a big deal when it first hit the box office back in December 2009, and it’s soon to return to the spotlight as its anticipated sequel is only just around the corner. Of course, nearly fifteen years ago the original movies’ big attraction was its 3D visuals, as well as the pull of Holywood mega stars like Sigourney Weaver and director James Cameron. It was the grand spectacle to go and see at local movie theatres.

Is it likely to prove such a massive hit when the sequel hits cinemas next month, though? We’re not so sure. In hindsight, many have criticized the original movies’ stuttered pacing, lackluster character development, and rather shallow overall story. Will the sequel prove another case of an enticing concept on paper but lacking in substance as a finished package? We’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, none of this is to say Avatar doesn’t hold a special place in some people’s hearts. It’s still an entertaining film, and there’s absolutely a level of charm to its production that is hard not to appreciate. Moreover, it will always be remembered as a milestone in CGI development.

Not to mention that Avatar as a franchise may yet make its mark on the pantheon of sci-fi greats given that we’re set to receive a quartet of sequel titles over the next five years! There’s even a brand new video game coming from Ubisoft, which was unexpectedly announced during E3 2021.

So, as fans ready themselves for yet more blue alien drama across Pandora and beyond, we thought it was high time we put together a little Avatar trivia quiz. Let’s see how well you remember the original, shall we?

How Well Do You Remember Avatar? This Trivia Quiz Puts Your Knowledge to the Test What is the name of Avatar’s main protagonist? John Sully Jake Sully Jim Sully Joe Sully The indigenous people of Pandora are called... Na'ti Na'vi Na'shi Na'ni Humans are attempting to extract which of the following precious metals from Pandora? Adamantium Titanium Unobtanium Aluminium Who rescues Jake from the pack of Viper Wolves? Neytiri Eytukan Mo'at Tsu'tey True or false: to bond with an Ikran flying creature, a Na'vi must engage in a fight to the death to establish connect to its Tsahaylu. True False What is the name of the Na’vi’s deity? Eywa Eva Vita Ulwa How many fingers do Na'vi have? Three Four Five Six In what year is Avatar supposed to take place? 2184 2254 2050 2154 True or false: Pandora is a moon, not a planet. True False What is Jake Sully's disability when not in his avatar? He is paraplegic He is deaf He is blind He has only one arm Which Na'vi is also attempting to woo Neytiri? Mo'at Eytukan Tsu'tey Alar'at Which Na'vi dies when Hometree is attacked? Mo'at Eytukan Tsu'tey What the hell have you people been smoking out there? They're just god-damn trees. Parker Selfridge Colonel Miles Quaritch Dr Grace Augustine Corporal Lyle Wainfleet Who says "You have a strong heart. No fear. But stupid! Ignorant like a child!" Mo'at Eytukan Tsu'tey Neytiri How is Jake permanently transferred to his avatar body? Dr. Augestine is able to use the same technology that created it to make the bond permanent. At the end of the film, Jake's human form dies from suffocation after he is exposed to Pandora's atmosphere. At the time, though, he is within his avatar, thus making the bond permanent. The Tree of Souls makes the transfer permanent after Jake chooses to stay on Pandora with Neytiri. Neytiri has a hand print on her chest in the final battle sequence. What is significant about it? It is in the shape of a peace symbol, indicating her disdain for war. It stands out for its red color, symbolizing the impending bloodshed of battle. It is a human hand print. It depicts two hands binding together in peace. Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image sources: Walt Disney Studios

For more challenging trivia quiz content, check out this one about the Winter Soldier, or this one about Terminator 2.

Related Posts