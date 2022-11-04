Atelier Ryza 3 Samples Its Charming Music With New Video

Image via Koei Tecmo

The soundtrack of Atelier Ryza 3 is as lovely as fans would expect.

Today Koei Tecmo and Gust released a video related to the upcoming JRPG by Gust Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

This time around we see no gameplay or cutscenes, as the video focuses on the soundtrack of the game.

It includes the following tracks.

Okay, Lets go!

Under the Shimmering Sky

Diffused Reflection Refrain

That Summer Hideout

Summer Dawn

Lask Ascending into Ultramarine

It’s worth mentioning that Koei Tecmo cautions that the translation of the titles is not final. We’re likely going to get final titles down the line.

Fans of the Atelier series will probably feel right at home, with the music that remains charming and mostly upbeat in line with Atelier Ryza and Atelier Ryza 2.

You can check it out below.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.

I actually played a demo of the game at Tokyo Game Show, and you can enjoy my hands-on preview with the first insight into this JRPG.

