Atelier Ryza 3 Reveals the Return of Beloved Characters With New Trailer, Screenshots, & Gameplay

Today Koei Tecmo and Gust had a new reveal in store for their upcoming JRPG Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

This time around, we get to take a look at the whole playable cast, including the welcome return of three characters from previous games of the series. Patricia “Patty” Abelheim returns from Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, while Lila Decyrus and Empel Vollmer appeared in both past games, but were playable only in the original Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. All three will be playable in the third game, bringing the possible party members up to 11.

Patty is a noble’s daughter from the Royal Capital who Ryza met when she visited in the second game of the series. Empel is Ryza’s former mentor in the art of Alchemy, while Lila is a member of the Oren race and mentored Ryza and her friends in the art of combat.

The party can include up to 5 members at any given time. Three are positioned in the front and two in the rear. Of course, you can switch positions between them, and the transition from exploration to battles is seamless.

We also take a look at Advanced Synthesis, with keys that can be used to enhance recipes. The new Link Call feature allows you to add new effects to synthesized items that were previously impossible to obtain.

There are various kinds of keys, and you can obtain them in battle or by visiting landmarks. By equipping a key in your keyring you can use it both in combat and while you explore. Some keys can even be directly equipped, providing a variety of bonuses.

You can take a look at the trailer below.

During a livestream, Gust also showcased plenty of gameplay focusing on the elements described above, You can take an extensive look at the game below.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.

I actually played a demo of the game at Tokyo Game Show, and you can enjoy my hands-on preview with the first insight into this JRPG.

Incidentally, just today Yostar launched the brand new Atelier Ryza 3 (and 2) crossover in the popular mobile game Azur Lane.