Azur Lane X Atelier Ryza 3 & 2 Crossover Revealed as Ryza & C Become Shipgirls Next Week

A new collaboration between Azur Lane and the Atelier Ryza franchise is coming soon.

Today Azur Lane developer Yostar fully revealed the previously mentioned collaboration with the Atelier Ryza franchise, and the announcement came with surprises.

First of all, the collaboration won’t just be with Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy as previously announced, but it will also include the upcoming Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key.

The collaboration will start next week, on Thursday, Nov. 24, and it will be available until Dec. 12. Several of the franchise’s characters will appear as shipgirls, including SSR Light Cruiser Reisalin Stout, SSR Light Carrier Klaudia Valentz, SSR Battleship Patricia Abelheim, Elite Heavy Cruiser Lila Decyrus, Elite Aircraft Carrier Serri Glaus, and SSR Large Cruiser Kala Ideas.

All excluding Kala will also get dedicated skins, alongside two more for Elbing and Bremerton. The usual gun skins and furniture will also be available.

You will be able to unlock Klaudia and Kala simply by playing the missions and accruing points (via the event shop and progressive rewards for the usual 10,000 points), and the skins for Ryza, Klaudia, and Patty will be rentable.

Below you can take a look at a trailer and all the content coming with the event.

If you’re unfamiliar with Azur Lane, it’s is a free-to-play mobile horizontal scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid currently available for iOS and Android.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key releases for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Feb. 24, 2023.