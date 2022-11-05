Amazing Cellist Recreates Moving Song From Assassins’s Creed 2 Soundtrack

Image via Ubisoft.

Excuse us while we play this version of Ezio’s Family non-stop for the next several hours.

It’s Friday and that means it’s time to relax and unwind from the long week. To that end, I recommend sitting down and zoning out to music. Seeing as we are a gaming site, I obviously have to make it relate to video games.

I happened across this excellent piece of music from electronic cellist Brianna Tam. And if you’re wondering, I didn’t really know that electric cellos existed before today. The song she performs is “Ezio’s Family” from the original Assasin’s Creed 2 soundtrack. In the video, she live-loops the whole thing so you get to enjoy every layer of the song as it all comes together. This is an excellent piece of music to throw on headphones for and just live in it.

Without further ado, as I definitely want you to get straight to relaxing, you can find the music below.

Brianna Tam is a master of atmospheric covers like this and I encourage you to give her YouTube channel a once over and get lost in the smooth electric cello sounds.

We actually once called “Ezio’s Family” one of the 25 all-time best video game music tracks, and this is an excellent recreation. If you would like to compare, you can find the original version of Ezio’s Family by series composer Jesper Kyd below.

If you find yourself wanting more music in this style, look up Jesper Kyd. He’s done compositions on soundtracks for massive franchises like Hitman and Borderlands, as well. If you have played either and found yourself totally digging the music, there’s a chance it was a Jesper Kyd composition.

