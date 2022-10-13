YouTubers Are Getting Strange Emails from AdSense About Payments Accounts Being Cancelled

This has been a very scary morning for YouTubers, but it’s certainly not as bad as it seems.

It’s been one whirlwind of a morning for YouTubers. Based on the countless tweets and Reddit posts, just about everyone woke up this morning to an email that their Google AdSense account (the account through which YouTubers are paid) had been completely canceled. This was done without any warning or announcement, just an email sent out very early this morning saying that payouts are still happening for any outstanding balance over $10.

While that’s an incredibly serious (and frightening) thing to wake up to, it’s not as dire as it sounds. While this could have been handled better, there’s no real cause for alarm here. Looking at your Google AdSense account (it still exists, we promise) should show that while the original account is gone, there is now a new one that is directly tied to YouTube instead.

Rather than your whole payment account being canceled, it was only the original canceled with your actual AdSense account migrating over to something more closely tied to YouTube.

A tweet from @KudosOnY, who directly experienced this, gives more information. You’ll find that below.

If you are a Youtuber who is monetized Via Adsense and received this email saying "A payments account was canceled", don't worry. Adsense now has a new account for Youtube, so technically our Adsense accounts have been closed, because its been moved to a Youtube account (Image 2) pic.twitter.com/Vwp0RtC0GI — 𝗞𝗨𝗗𝗢𝗦💜 (@KudosOnYT) October 13, 2022

This could’ve been handled much better rather than making users all over wake up in a panic, but it’s at least something that won’t upend any lives who were depending on YouTube revenue.

The nice thing is that all of your information and settings were moved, so you don’t need to go back through the trouble of working out your banking and tax information, it’s already prepared to operate in the same way as the old account.

