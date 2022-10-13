Animated Kingdom Hearts Pilot Surfaces on YouTube After Two Decades

Image Source: Square Enix

Two decades after initially being created, an animated pilot for a series based on the hit video game franchise Kingdom Hearts has been released online. While the animation on the pilot is nowhere near being done, it gives an excellent idea of what the series could’ve been, as it also includes full voice acting for the characters.

If you’re interested in checking out the full eleven-minute video, it is included down below.

The pilot is a retelling of the events of the original game and features a narration by Jiminy Cricket, along with worlds such as Destiny Islands, Disney Castle, Agrabah, and Hollow Bastion. Other characters included in the pilot are Sora, Riku, Kairi, Maleficent, Donald, Goofy, and Jafar, along with showing off some of the Heartless fans of the series have become acquainted with. The episode succinctly introduces viewers to the beginning of the story of the original game while then showcasing how the world of Disney intertwines in the plot, with this episode showing off the world of Aladdin.

According to the video’s description, the pilot and the series overall were being tested for kids and were actually doing quite well for themselves. However, the description of the video does not give any explanation as to why the series was never officially picked up and created.

It is also worth mentioning that there is rumored to be a Kingdom Hearts series in development for Disney+, but whether or not this pilot will have any influence on the rumored project has yet to be seen. We’ll have to wait and see if there is even a series in development, and if there is, what exactly this show will look like and how it will fit into the evergrowing Kingdom Hearts narrative.

