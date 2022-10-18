Xbox Design Lab Finally Lets You Customize Your Elite Controller

Image via Microsoft

Today Microsoft opened a new feature for its popular Xbox Design Lab, letting customers customize their Xbox Elite Wireless Controllers Series 2.

If you’d like to get a customized Elite Controller, you can head to the Design Lab and select the colors of various parts. As you may expect, there are more options available compared to standard controllers.

The pricing is $149.99 plus $9.99 if you want to name your controller with a custom engraving.

If you’re in Europe, that translates into €139,99 plus €9,99 for the custom engraving.

Optional accessories include back paddles for $26.99/€24,99, alternate thumbstick and d-pad for $29.99/€27,99, and customizable case, charger, and cable (just the case is actually customizable) for $39.99/€36,99.

So if you get everything, you can end up spending upward to $256.95/€239,95 depending on whether you want all the bells and whistles or not.

At the moment, camo patterns (which can be applied to standard controllers) aren’t available for the Elite controllers just yet. At the moment, there is no information that I could find on whether they will be made available down the line.

Below you can take a look at a brand new trailer showing some of the combinations you can achieve.