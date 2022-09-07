Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Unveiled; Now Available For Design Lab

Xbox has today announced a new and improved version of its popular Elite Series 2 controller. It features new and improved components, and it comes in two separate variants. The controller is said to be “designed to meet the core needs of today’s competitive gamers, putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability” in an article posted on the Xbox youtube.com.

The Elite Controller Series 2 comes in two different varieties:

includes the essential components you need to unleash your best game. Experience adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last. The current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black at $179.99 USD MSRP includes all the Elite Core features plus it comes with premium interchangeable components to fit your preferred gaming style, including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes. The carrying, case allows you to keep the controller and components secure and organized. Charge the controller either inside or outside the carrying case with the included braided USB-C cable and charging dock.

You can buy the core package and the additional component packs as standalone purchases, too, with the component pack coming in at $59.99. They’re both available to pre-order from today.

In addition to the new controllers themselves, they’re also being added to Xbox’s popular Design Lab program, which allows users to fully customize their controllers in unique ways. Design Lab has been around for years now, but this is the first time the Elite controllers have been available for customization.

