Xbox Design Lab Adds Camo Patterns & Pastel Colors; Brings Controller Customization to 11 New Countries

Today Microsoft had news to share about its popular Xbox Design Lab controller customization service, which is coming to new countries.

The service is coming to 11 new countries today, and those are Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Another country will be added later this summer, and it’s Taiwan.

We also hear that new options have been made available, including five different camo patterns Mineral Camo, Arctic Camo, Forest Camo, Sandglow Camo, and Blaze Camo (unfortunately you cannot choose the specific colors of each pattern), and new pastel colors: Soft Pink, Soft Orange, Soft Green, and Soft Purple.

You can check out a trailer showing off the new options below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Xbox Design Lab, it’s a service that allows (where available) to pick and choose the colors of each part of a standard Xbox Wireless controller.

You can also add rubberized grips, metallic finishes to some parts, and even a customized name.

The price is between $69.99 for the most basic designs but can float up to $109.93 if you want a full-optional controller with all the bells and whistles.