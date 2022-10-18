News
Valorant 5.08 Patch Notes Detail Harbor Launch, & Minor Pearl Change
Valorant Patch 5.08 is here, adding Harbor to the game.
The final Act of Valorant’s Episode 5 launches today, and along with it Patch 5.08 which is set to introduce a brand new Agent to the game. He’s called Harbor, and if you’ve been following Twinfinite’s coverage then you’ll know he’s a controller with water-themed abilities. Today’s patch notes detail his arrival to Valorant’s roster, as well as some other minor changes that include an adjustment to Pearl.
AGENT UPDATES
Harbor goes live!
- Check out his reveal trailer here.
BUGS
Agents
- Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage
- Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen could have small gaps around ground level in specific map locations
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed various minimap bugs:
- Ally position indicators would persist on the edge of minimap even after ally came back into view
- In some cases, KAY/O’s Suppression Blade position indicator could appear twice on the minimap
- Opening the larger map (defaulted to Caps Lock and ‘M’) during round transition could cause spawn barriers to appear as a single pixel
- “Recently Seen Enemy” icon indicators could sometimes update their position without the enemy being visible
Maps
- PEARL
- Fixed a sliver line of sight from A Main to A Link
Today will also see the launch of Valorant’s next premium weapon skin bundle, and it’s a big one — the Ion 2.0 bundle. You can check out the trailer here.
