Valorant 5.08 Patch Notes Detail Harbor Launch, & Minor Pearl Change

The final Act of Valorant’s Episode 5 launches today, and along with it Patch 5.08 which is set to introduce a brand new Agent to the game. He’s called Harbor, and if you’ve been following Twinfinite’s coverage then you’ll know he’s a controller with water-themed abilities. Today’s patch notes detail his arrival to Valorant’s roster, as well as some other minor changes that include an adjustment to Pearl.

Harbor goes live!

Check out his reveal trailer here.

BUGS

Agents

Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen could have small gaps around ground level in specific map locations

Gameplay Systems

Fixed various minimap bugs: Ally position indicators would persist on the edge of minimap even after ally came back into view In some cases, KAY/O’s Suppression Blade position indicator could appear twice on the minimap Opening the larger map (defaulted to Caps Lock and ‘M’) during round transition could cause spawn barriers to appear as a single pixel “Recently Seen Enemy” icon indicators could sometimes update their position without the enemy being visible



Maps

PEARL Fixed a sliver line of sight from A Main to A Link



Today will also see the launch of Valorant’s next premium weapon skin bundle, and it’s a big one — the Ion 2.0 bundle. You can check out the trailer here.

Related Posts