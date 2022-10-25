The Gods Have Answered & an Age of Mythology Remaster Is Coming

Despite all of the remasters and definitive editions that the Age of Empires franchise has been getting, one game has been left out. Age of Mythology dropped in 2002 and things have been quiet since despite fan desire to see a remaster. The most recent release was the Age of Mythology: Extended Edition which included the expansion and implemented multiplayer, but it wasn’t a remaster.

However, during today’s Age of Empires 25th anniversary stream, that has changed. A remaster of Age of Mythology will be coming, but it doesn’t share the Definitive Edition label. Instead, this particular remaster will be called Age of Mythology Retold.

You can see that announcement trailer below.

Age of Mythology told will release on PC Game Pass presumably on release, but that wasn’t explicitly said. On top of that it seems that while Xbox will be getting a couple of Age of Empires titles, this one doesn’t seem to also be part of it. This announcement also comes without any sort of release date.

For those who might have overlooked this Age of Empires spin-off, this is how the game’s Steam describes it:

The classic real-time strategy game that transports players to a time when heroes did battle with monsters of legend and the gods intervened in the affairs of mortals.

Use mythological creatures like Minotaurs and Cyclopes to bolster your armies’ strength. Call upon the gods for assistance in flattening enemy towns with meteors or scatter opposing troops with lightning storms.

We will bring you more information about this Age of Mythology Retold when we know more.

