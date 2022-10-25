Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Stream Announces Series Coming to Console & More

Things will only get better with more ways to play Age of Empires.

This Age of Empires 25th Anniversary celebration stream has opened with some huge news: Age of Empires will finally be coming to console for the first time on Xbox. However, Xbox players aren’t only getting one game from this massive franchise that has been going since 1998, they are getting two.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be dropping on Xbox Series X|S on Jan. 21, 2023. Age of Empires IV will be hitting sometime in 2023 also for the Xbox Series X|S.

If you weren’t watching the stream before, we have the announcement trailer for you below.

The fact that we are only one year out from the release of Age of Empires IV means that it’s likely future installments will see a shorter release window onto Xbox. There’s also a possibility that the first Age of Empires Definitive Edition or Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition might also see release after the above two games have been released.

After this announcement, we also got a look at Age of Empires Mobile. While there weren’t any big hints of what it might include, this stream has been nothing but new ways to play this storied franchise. There are huge things announced here.

You can see that teaser below.

Age of Empires Anniversary Edition is also out now and PC Game Pass subscribers can enjoy that now.

We also got a full video of what is coming in Age of Empires IV Season 3: Anniversary.

A very brief mention was given of Age of Empires 1 Definitive Edition being worked on in the Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition engine, but that’s all there is to share about that.

