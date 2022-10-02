Star Citizen Gets New Videos on Alpha 3.18’s New Features & AI as Crowdfunding Passes $501 Million

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games revealed new videos about its growing space simulator and its features.

The first video showcases the state of new features coming soon in Alpha 3.18, which includes rivers, hull scraping (which is the first tier of salvaging), the Arena Race Track (IE: Star Citizen Kart), Sand Caves, changes to the prison System, the Daymar Crash site, Siege Islands on Orison, and more.

The second video is an extensive interview with AI director Francesco Roccucci, as he talks all things AI-related.

You can check out both videos below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total just passed $501 million and it’s currently sitting on $501,008,579.

The number of registered accounts has also just passed 4.1 million, having reached 4,104,883 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

Cloud Imperium Games has also recently released another update, numbered 3.17.2, including plenty of content and features.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.