Silent Hill Presentation Next Week Promises “Latest Updates” About the Series

News aout Silent Hills will be announced next week.

Today Konami announced that it will host a livestreamed presentation next week dedicated to the Silent Hill franchise.

The livestream will air on Wednesday, October 19, at 2:00 pm PDT, 5:00 pm EDT, 10:00 pm BST, or 11:00 pm CEST depending on where you live.

It promises to reveal “the latest updates” about the series.

A few days ago, Silent Hill film director Christophe Gans mentioned that there are multiple Silent Hill games in the works, including one by an internal team at Konami, and one by Bloober Team.

At the moment, no further hints have been provided about which games are going to be revealed during Wednesday’s livestream. Even the website linked includes nothing of note besides a logo and the presentation’s timing.

The popular survival horror franchise debuted in 1999 for the original PlayStation.

The series has been dormant for many years. A new game was announced back at Gamescom 2014, revealed alongside the famous playable demo P.T.

It was supposed to be a star-studded collaboration between Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and horrid director Guillermo del Toro, starring actor Norman Reedus.

Unfortunately, the game was canceled amidst the fallout of Kojima-san’s departure from Konami.

It’ll be interesting to see what Konami will unveil, but we’ll have to wait a few days longer.