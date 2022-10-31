Rwby: Arrowfell Release Date Announced, and It’s Very Soon

You’ll soon be able to plat as Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang in RWBY: Arrowfell.

Today Wayforward announced the release date of its upcoming RWBY video game RWBY: Arrowfell.

The launch of the game is actually very close on November 15 for basically every platform with a chip, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The price will be $29.99.

The game lets you play as all four members o Team RWBY, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, and each character has her own weapons and abilities. You can also switch between active characters at any time.

You can use their Semblances both in combat and to solve puzzles, and collect skill points to increase their stats.

The story is actually canon, set during RWBY volume 7, and it’s written by Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas. There’s also an original song composed by Jeff Williams with vocals by Casey Lee Williams.

You can explore a variety of locales in Atlas, Mantles, and the surrounding areas and interact with characters from the cartoon including Penny, Winter, General Ironwood, and the Ace Operatives. Yet, there are also new characters, like Team BRIR.

The announcement came with a trailer, which you can watch below.

The game was originally announced back in 2021. If you want to see more, you can also check out another trailer from earlier this year.