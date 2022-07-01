RWBY Arrowfell for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer, Screenshots, & Details

WayForward and Rooster Teeth had a new reveal to share about the upcoming RWBY action-adventure game RWBY Arrowfell.

Today WayForward and Rooster Teeth had a new reveal to share about the upcoming RWBY action-adventure game RWBY Arrowfell.

First of all, we get a release window, which is now fall 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, & PC.

The game features a canon story written by RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas.

We also get plenty of gameplay detail, which you can read below.

Play as all four members of Team RWBY — Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang — each with their own weapons and abilities! Switch between them on the fly!

Use each character’s Semblances to get an edge in combat and solve puzzles!

Featuring the talents of RWBY’s original vocal cast, plus a new theme song by Casey Lee Williams!

An all-new canonical story set during RWBY Volume 7 from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas!

Explore a variety of nonlinear environments in Atlas, Mantle, and the surrounding areas!

Interact with familiar characters such as Penny, Winter, General Ironwood, and the Ace Operatives, as well as new faces like Team BRIR!

Collect Skill Points to power up Team RWBY’s stats!

You can check out the new trailer and screenshots below.

Image Source: WayForward

Incidentally, if you’re interested in checking out a very different RWBY, the first three episode of the actual anime series RWBY: Ice Queendom are now out on Crunchyroll.