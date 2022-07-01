News
RWBY Arrowfell for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, & PC Gets New Trailer, Screenshots, & Details
WayForward and Rooster Teeth had a new reveal to share about the upcoming RWBY action-adventure game RWBY Arrowfell.
First of all, we get a release window, which is now fall 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, & PC.
The game features a canon story written by RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas.
We also get plenty of gameplay detail, which you can read below.
- Play as all four members of Team RWBY — Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang — each with their own weapons and abilities! Switch between them on the fly!
- Use each character’s Semblances to get an edge in combat and solve puzzles!
- Featuring the talents of RWBY’s original vocal cast, plus a new theme song by Casey Lee Williams!
- An all-new canonical story set during RWBY Volume 7 from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas!
- Explore a variety of nonlinear environments in Atlas, Mantle, and the surrounding areas!
- Interact with familiar characters such as Penny, Winter, General Ironwood, and the Ace Operatives, as well as new faces like Team BRIR!
- Collect Skill Points to power up Team RWBY’s stats!
You can check out the new trailer and screenshots below.
Incidentally, if you’re interested in checking out a very different RWBY, the first three episode of the actual anime series RWBY: Ice Queendom are now out on Crunchyroll.
