One Piece Odyssey Shows Alabasta in Extensive Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer of its upcoming One Piece JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

Following the reveal of the fact that part of the game is set on a revival of Alabasta born from our heroes’ memories, this time around we get to see the gameplay of that section.

We get to see exploration, dialogue with NPCs, cutscenes, and even combat.

You can check out the trailer below. There certainly is a lot to see.

One Piece Odyssey will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 13, 2023.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

It has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.

Of course, there have also been plenty of movies, video games, and a live-action series on Netflix is also coming.