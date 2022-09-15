One Piece Odyssey Release Date Announced; New Gameplay Revealed

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Today Bandai Namco announced the release date of its upcoming anime-inspired JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

We learn that the game will launch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 13, 2023.

On top of the standard edition, we’re also getting the option to purchase two special editions.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack with 2 pieces of jewelry and the Sniper King traveling outfit, on top of the Adventure Expansion Pack with an accessory set, additional story content (available after release), and 100,000 Berry.

The Limited Edition Bundle comes with a figurine portraying Luffy and Lim and is exclusive to the Bandai Namco store.

There is also a pre-order bonus that can net you a Traveling Outfit Set for all characters, 10 Energy Apples, 10 Excite apples, 3 Golden Jellies, and 100,000 Berry.

On top of the release date announcement we also get a new trailer, plenty of gameplay, and a video message from main producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, which you can all watch below.

If you’d like to see more of One Piece Odyssey, you can check out the original announcement and a bunch of details and screenshots.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

It has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.

Of course, there have also been plenty of movies, video games, and a live-action series on Netflix is also coming.