New Tales from the Borderlands Highlights Fran With New Trailer

Today Gearbox released a brand new trailer of its upcoming game New Tales from the Borderlands.

The trailer focuses on one of the characters that we’ll get to play in the game, Fran Miscowicz, owner of a frozen yogurt joint that got its facade shot through by a giant laser beam.

She uses a hoverchair for mobility, and it’s full of gadgets that will help players survive their surreal adventure on Promethea.

Incidentally, the trailer also showcases Fran’s trusted Sponsorbot, who seems a bit worse for wear.

You can check the trailer out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fran, here’s how Gearbox describes her:

“Fran Miscowicz is mad. You’d be mad too if some Maliwan jackhole shot a laser through your small business. So yeah, Fran’s got a bone to pick and some anger issues to sort out… but that doesn’t mean she isn’t without sweetness, charm, or a real lust for life. Fran contains multitudes—as does her trusty hoverchair, which is chock full of useful gadgets for both work and survival situations. On Promethea, the two often go hand-in-hand!”

New Tales from the Borderlands releases on Oct. 21 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

