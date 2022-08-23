New Tales From the Borderlands Officially Unveiled, Featuring New Cast of Characters

Tales From the Borderlands is easily the best episodic series Telltale Games has ever put out, and we’re finally seeing it return this year. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to the stage at Gamescom 2022 this year to announce it officially, and we even got a new trailer for it.

You can check out the new trailer down below:

While there’s no sign of Rhys or Fiona, the game definitely seems to retain that same witty writing from the original series. We’ll be meeting a new cast of characters who have taken it upon themselves to become Vault Hunters as they get into all sorts of trouble while in search of yet another Vault.

The gameplay also definitely looks reminiscent of some of the quirkier bits we got in the original game, and that’s always exciting.

When Does New Tales From the Borderlands Come Out?

New Tales From the Borderlands is set to be released for PC and consoles on Oct. 21, which means that we’ve only got a couple months left to go before we finally get to check it out for ourselves.

