New Tales from the Borderlands Shows Anu’s Unstrung Genius With Funny New Trailer

Today Gearbox released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game New Tales from the Borderlands, focusing on Anu.

Today Gearbox released another trailer for its upcoming adventure game New Tales from the Borderlands.

The trailer showcases one of the characters that are featured in the game, Dr. Anuradha Dhar, also known as Anu.

While she’s a genius, she has her moments in which her nerves get the best of her, as you can see in the brief conversation included in the video.

This follows another trailer that introduced Fran, and more are likely to come before the game releases.

You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fran, here’s how Gearbox describes her:

“Dr. Anuradha Dhar is an enthusiastic-but-tense genius who abhors violence and killing. Despite being prone to panic attacks when things get hectic, Anu always trusts in the power of science to somehow make it all better. Did we mention she works for Atlas? Well, you know what they say: “If you can’t beat ’em, join the company and try to make positive change internally!”

New Tales from the Borderlands releases on Oct. 21 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’d like to see more of this adventure game, you can take a look at the character trailer accompanied by a large chunk of gameplay, which was recently revealed during the traditional Gearbox show at PAX West.

You can also take a look at the original reveal of the game made at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.