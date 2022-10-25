Modern Warfare 2’s Amsterdam Level Looks Incredible in Dreams on PS5

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign has been getting plenty of attention lately, not in the least because players have been able to access it since Oct. 21 whereas the game isn’t truly out until this Friday. A video was recently released that showed off the campaign’s rendering of Amsterdam that looked almost like a real-life video. Their Amsterdam has gotten so big we have seen something crop up that we never expected: someone has recreated that section of the campaign in Dreams. Surely you remember Dreams, Media Molecule’s insane creation tool/game?

Twitter user @MartinNebelong is responsible for this amazing recreation, and they say that it took them only two days to make it while playing the PS4 game on their PS5.

The full tweet reads:

Here’s the finished version of this scene. All made in Dreams on my PS5. Started work on this one two days ago. Dreams is incredible! 😀

You can find the original version of the tweet below.

Here's the finished version of this scene. All made in Dreams on my PS5. Started work on this one two days ago. Dreams is incredible! 😀#madeindreams #dreamsps5 @mediamolecule pic.twitter.com/KuSUFNqh1D — Martin Nebelong (@MartinNebelong) October 25, 2022

For those wanting a better look at the video, it was also uploaded to their Youtube channel. We just about can’t believe this isn’t also just part of Modern Warfare 2. It’s crazy to think this was only two days.

If anything, this also proves that Dreams needs a PS5 port and that there is still plenty of love for the creation tools it puts in the hands of players.

The last news we got on Dreams was back in May of this year when the 2.44 update dropped. As for other incredible Dreams creations, someone remade Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Featured Image Source: Martin Nebelong.

