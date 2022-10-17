Modern Warfare 2 Teams Up With Mountain Dew for Special In-Game Rewards

Image Source: Mountain Dew

Call of Duty and Mountain Dew are partnering together for special in-game rewards. Here’s what you need to know!

As usual with the holiday season, a new Call of Duty game looms on the horizon. Ahead of the game’s upcoming launch, Mountain Dew has announced that the soft drink will be partnering with Call of Duty to bring special in-game rewards to those who purchase specially marked packs.

The announcement comes courtesy of Call of Duty reporter, CharlieIntel.

Mountain Dew x Call of Duty is live. https://t.co/4fYTwH2fue pic.twitter.com/zqwjWqQC5O — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 17, 2022

Per the announcement, purchasing select products will reward you with various in-game rewards such as double XP or even COD points that can be used for cosmetics. Here’s the full breakdown of what each purchase will net you:

16oz of Game Fuel: 15 minutes of double weapon and level XP

20oz bottle: 30 minutes of double weapon and level XP, with your first purchase unlocking an in-game character skin.

12 pack: 60 minutes of double weapon and level XP as well as 75 COD Points.

24 pack: 120 minutes of double weapon and level XP as well as 150 COD Points.

In order to redeem the rewards, head on over to the Mountain Dew site with the code found under the bottle cap or inside of the case of the bigger products.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The series is returning back to the present-day setting with Captain Price, Ghost, and many others returning to combat the looming global threat. Alongside the campaign, multiplayer will be the biggest the series has ever seen, with numerous expansions to the Gunsmith, and Warzone 2.0 will be releasing shortly after launch.

Be sure to check out our multiplayer beta impressions before the game’s full launch on Oct. 28, 2022. Down below, you’ll find plenty of related articles containing tips and tricks on how to get a head start in multiplayer.

