Master Detective Archives: Rain Code by Danganronpa Developers Reveals Characters, Setting, & More

Today Spike Chunsoft reached out with a press release to share more screenshots and details about the upcoming Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

This time around we get to see and read more about the characters, the setting, gameplay mechanics, and more.

The game takes place in Kanai Ward, a strange town where it always rains. The city is divided in different areas, each with a different atmosphere. It’s also the home of a megacorporation and while city and company have grown alongside each other, the former has been under the heel of the latter for some time.

The government has little influence on the city, so in Kanai Ward, no one can oppose the megacorporation, which creates many unsolved mysteries.

Below you can check out all the images and details from the press release.

Character Introduction: Protagonist and Partner Yuma Kokohead

Japanese VA: Katsumi Fukuhara

English VA: Lucien Dodge The protagonist suffers from amnesia. His background is unknown, but he was in possession of documents indicating that he was sent to Kanai Ward as a detective-in-training at an agency in the city. He participates in ongoing investigations. A lack of self-confidence results in a tendency to frequently complain. However, he possesses a strong sense of justice and selflessly tries to help anyone in need. Shinigami

Japanese VA: Sayumi Suzushiro

English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni A death god contracted to haunt Yuma. She usually appears in her spirit form. Only visible to Yuma, Shinigami is constantly floating and bobbing along at his side. Though cheerful and chatty, this death god’s sense of morality is quite far removed from that of humans. Her words and actions sometimes confuse Yuma. In the Mystery Labyrinth she transforms into a humanoid form and has the power to intervene in matters. Character Introduction: Master Detectives use specialized powers in investigations Master Detectives

Master Detective: Among the detectives belonging to the World Detective Organization, this is a detective with a specialized power called Forensic Forte that aids in their investigative activities. Master Detectives are experts in criminal investigation. Using their abilities, they are capable of obtaining information and evidence that would otherwise not be available to ordinary people. Together with Yuma, they take on difficult cases in Kanai Ward. Gameplay Mechanics: Conduct investigations throughout the city and get to the bottom of a case in the Mystery Labyrinth! Scour the streets and investigate

The entirety of Kanai Ward is rendered in 3D and can be freely explored. Visit various locations, including crime scenes, and gather leads by conducting interviews. Avoid overlooking hidden clues by thoroughly examining the crime scene from various angles. The Mystery Labyrinth, a world that embodies mystery

Advance through the Mystery Labyrinth, a realm that embodies the mysteries of the real world, and solve puzzles related to the case in order to achieve the truth. The Mystery Labyrinth is a space where human beings cannot interfere, nor can the megacorporation suppress and cover up inconvenient truths. Mystery Phantoms and Reasoning Death Match

As you progress through the Mystery Labyrinth, confront Mystery Phantoms in Reasoning Death Matches. Mystery Phantoms are the embodiment of the will of the person who is trying to cover up the case and prevent the truth from being revealed. They stand before you and argue against your deductions. In a Reasoning Death Match, it is vital to identify contradictions while dodging the claims unleashed by a Mystery Phantom. Confront contradictions with evidence and slay the Mystery Phantom with the Solution Blade to defeat it. Mystery Phantoms appear in the form of characters in the game, but the person modeled by the Mystery Phantom may not necessarily be the culprit. In some cases, the Mystery Phantom is the embodiment of the will of the person who is trying to cover up the case for reasons other than being the culprit.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (which was originally announced last year), carries the signature of Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, while the character design is by Rui Komatsuzaki and the music is by Danganrompa maestro Masafumi Takada.

The game launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2023.

If you’d like to see more, you can check out the latest trailer, showcased during a recent Nintendo Direct.