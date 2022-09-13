Master Detective Archives: Rain Code by Danganronpa Creators Coming Next Spring for Nintendo Switch

Image Source: Spike Chunsoft

Today Spike Chunsoft re-revealed the mystery adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

The game (which was originally announced last year) comes with clear Danganronpa vibes, which certainly isn’t surprising considering that the scenario was written by Kazutaka Kodaka while the character design is by Rui Komatsuzaki.

The music is also composed by Danganrompa maestro Masafumi Takada.

We learn that the game will be released in the spring of 2023 for Nintendo Switch. No other platforms have been announced, for the moment.

Below you can enjoy the trailer and an official description from the developer.