Master Detective Archives: Rain Code by Danganronpa Creators Coming Next Spring for Nintendo Switch
Spike Chunsoft re-revealed the mystery adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code by the creators of Danganronpa.
Today Spike Chunsoft re-revealed the mystery adventure game Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.
The game (which was originally announced last year) comes with clear Danganronpa vibes, which certainly isn’t surprising considering that the scenario was written by Kazutaka Kodaka while the character design is by Rui Komatsuzaki.
The music is also composed by Danganrompa maestro Masafumi Takada.
We learn that the game will be released in the spring of 2023 for Nintendo Switch. No other platforms have been announced, for the moment.
Below you can enjoy the trailer and an official description from the developer.
About Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain.
Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation
A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies.
Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a Unique and Offbeat Puzzle-Solving Experience
As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside, however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don’t apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to the heart of the case.
But that’s not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!