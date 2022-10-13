Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals PC Features & System Requirements

Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand new trailer of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC.

The trailer showcases all the features that PC gamers can expect from the game when it launches on PC in a few days.

We’re getting support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex, Ray-traced reflections and shadows, Ultra-wide Monitor support, customizable controls, and more.

The port is developed by Nixxes Software, which was acquired by PlayStation last year exactly for this purpose. They also ported the previous game of the series, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

You can watch the trailer below.

Sony also announced the system requirements for a variety of settings.

Minimum Recommended Very High Amazing Ray Tracing Ultimate Ray Tracing Average Performance 720 @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS) 4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets Very Low 1080p @ 60 FPSMedium Very High High Ray Tracing High High Ray Tracing Very High GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GBor AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5-4670or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-12700Kor AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Storage 75 GB HDD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD 75 GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was originally released for PS5 and PS4 back in November 2020.

It’ll launch both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store on Nov. 18, 2022.

