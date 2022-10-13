Connect with us

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals PC Features & System Requirements

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales - Features Trailer PC
News

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals PC Features & System Requirements

Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand new trailer of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC.
Published on

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment released a brand new trailer of the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC.

The trailer showcases all the features that PC gamers can expect from the game when it launches on PC in a few days.

We’re getting support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and DLSS 2, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex, Ray-traced reflections and shadows, Ultra-wide Monitor support, customizable controls, and more.

The port is developed by Nixxes Software, which was acquired by PlayStation last year exactly for this purpose. They also ported the previous game of the series, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

You can watch the trailer below.

Sony also announced the system requirements for a variety of settings.

MinimumRecommended Very High Amazing Ray TracingUltimate Ray Tracing 
Average Performance720 @ 30 FPS1080p @ 60 FPS4K @ 60 FPS1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)4K @ 60 FPS
Graphic PresetsVery Low1080p @ 60 FPSMedium Very High High Ray Tracing HighHigh Ray Tracing Very High
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalentNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GBor AMD Radeon RX 580NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
CPUIntel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5-4670or AMD Ryzen 5 1600Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700XIntel Core i7-12700Kor AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
RAM8 GB16 GB16 GB16 GB32 GB
OSWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit
Storage75 GB HDD75 GB SSD75 GB SSD75 GB SSD75 GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was originally released for PS5 and PS4 back in November 2020.

It’ll launch both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store on Nov. 18, 2022.

If you’re interested in seeing more of the game, you can check out the previous trailer.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top