Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Confirmed For Fall 2022 Release on PC With New Teaser Trailer

Miles Morales will Swing to PC soon in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Today Sony confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on PC without delays in the fall of 2022.

The confirmation was provided via a new teaser trailer that has just been released on PlayStation’s official channel.

While the trailer is very brief, it shows a few cinematic scenes from the game, which is being ported to PC by Sony’s recent acquisition, Nixxes Software.

Nixxes has already proven its ability to provide some rather spiffy PC ports of PlayStation games having worked on the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, of which you can read our review.

While we don’t have a specific release date for Miles Morales on PC, we know that it’s coming both on Steam and on the Epic Games Store. Having options is always nice.

We also already have the system requirements, which you can find below.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 75 GB HDD space

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Recommendd