The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure Gets Release Dates; Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Coming to PS5

Today NIS America has a dual announcement to make regarding its localizations of JRPGs by Nihon Falcom.

First of all, we get the reveal of the release date of the western localization of The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure.

It will launch in North America for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 14, 2023. European gamers will have to wait a little longer and will get the game on March 17. Fans in Oceania will wait the longest, with the release scheduled for March 24.

The game is the direct sequel of The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, which has been released last month.

It was originally launched on PSP in 2011 and fans have waited for the localization ever since. Luckily, it’s finally coming, albeit we’ve had to wait over eleven years to play it.

You can check out the trailer below.

A while ago, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

Unfortunately, this means that we don’t know when we’re going to play the following games of the series, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki and The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Things.

The second announcement is about the other popular JRPG series by Nihon Falcom, Ys.

More precisely, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is coming to PS5 for the west. It’ll launch in spring 2023.

This release will also include all the DLC released for the PS4 version straight out of the box.

A limited edition will also be provided at $89.99 including the following.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Deluxe Edition for PS5

Chains and Chansons 1-Disc Official Soundtrack

Nails in the Coffin Hardcover Art Book

Ys IX Prequel: The Lost Sword Short Novel

The Monstrums of Balduq Art Card Collection

Monstrum Mugshot 200-piece Puzzle

Collector’s Box

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is already available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can watch below.