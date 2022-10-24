Which Horror Anime Should You Watch for Halloween? Take This Quiz To Find Out!

Halloween is the perfect occasion for individuals to dive into their favorite spooky and horror themed films and TV shows. However, many people often don’t consider that anime brings a variety of options to the table for this scenario.

Anime fans who enjoy their fair share of horror films and series will love the selection of anime titles available, which are both filled with suspense, mystery, violence and gore, and considered perfect for Halloween by viewers and fans. This quiz will help you decide which anime show is perfect for a spooky themed October weekend binge, or your next Halloween marathon. Are you ready to find the perfect Halloween anime for you? Take the quiz below to find out!

(Image Sources: Studio Bones, P.A Works, Studio Pierrot, Asread, Madhouse, Lerche, Studio Manglobe, Studio Arms, Daume, & Polygon Pictures)

Which Horror Anime Should You Watch This Halloween? Take This Quiz To Find Out! Start quiz Continue

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out our other anime content! We have a range of personality quizzes that will let you find out which Demon Slayer character you are, which Titan from Attack on Titan you would be, which Naruto character you would be, or which Jujutsu Kaisen Sorcerer you are most like! Or if you’re looking for more anime recommendations, check out our lists for topics such as the best anime of October 2022, or the 10 best anime you can watch on Netflix.

Related Posts