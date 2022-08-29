Quiz
Which Demon Slayer Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Which Demon Slayer character are you?
Published on
From an adorable demon to a manic pig-masked hunter, Demon Slayer is home to a slew of unique characters. These characters are the heart and soul of the series, with each one of them featuring their own distinct look and attitude.
To celebrate these characters, we’ve come up with a quiz that breaks down which Demon Slayer personality you best line-up with. So put on your best Haori and equip your sword, as it is time to see which character you are most like in Demon Slayer.
(Images Courtesy of Crunchyroll)
Find Out Which Demon Slayer Character You Are With this Personality Quiz
What would you do if you saw a demon?
What would you add to your outfit to give it a little more flair?
Pick one style of fighting:
If you could have one special skill, what would it be?
What color is your sword?
What do you like to do in you free time?
Which of these current Hashira would you want to train you?
Where did you grow up?
Pick a hairstyle:
How do you contribute to your household?
If you weren't a Demon Slayer, what would your job be?
If you had to take one apprentice, who would it be?
Related Posts
- All Lost in Prosperity Quiz Answers in Genshin Impact
- All Dislyte Pop Quiz Answers
- All Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted Requests Quiz Answers
- Obey Me! Shall We Date? TSL Quiz Answers
- Genshin Impact: A Thousand Questions With Paimon Quiz Answers
Comments