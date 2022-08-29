Which Demon Slayer Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Which Demon Slayer character are you?

From an adorable demon to a manic pig-masked hunter, Demon Slayer is home to a slew of unique characters. These characters are the heart and soul of the series, with each one of them featuring their own distinct look and attitude.

To celebrate these characters, we’ve come up with a quiz that breaks down which Demon Slayer personality you best line-up with. So put on your best Haori and equip your sword, as it is time to see which character you are most like in Demon Slayer.

(Images Courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Find Out Which Demon Slayer Character You Are With this Personality Quiz What would you do if you saw a demon? Faint Protect your allies See if it is good Your duty Charge it (let's fight!) What would you add to your outfit to give it a little more flair? Butterflies Cut off the sleeves Hanafuda earrings A Bright Haori A Mask Ribbons Pick one style of fighting: Thunder Insect Water Beast None Demon Art If you could have one special skill, what would it be? Hearing Fighting Regeneration Spatial Awareness Smell Sight What color is your sword? Black I don't need a sword Gold Blue The Color changes Pink What do you like to do in you free time? Flirt Train Sleep Nothing Dance Hunt Which of these current Hashira would you want to train you? Shinobu Kocho Sanemi Shinazugawa Giyu Tomioka Kyojuro Rengoku Gyomei Himejima Mitsuri Kanroji Where did you grow up? City Mountains Woods Village Pick a hairstyle: Bowl Cut Slick back Mohawk Dreadlocks Bangs Log and uncut How do you contribute to your household? Training Working Helping raise the young ones You have no family Protecting them If you weren't a Demon Slayer, what would your job be? Farming Veterinarian Construction Worker Housekeeper/Nanny Cop/Military Park Ranger If you had to take one apprentice, who would it be? Kyoshi Goto Aoi Senjuro Rengoku I don't need an apprentice Makomo

