Halo Infinite Winter Update Video Offers Extended Look at Forge
Forge mode in Halo Infinite will give players more tools than any iteration before.
A new video from 33 Industries details the new features coming to Halo Infinite in the Winter Update that will be released on Nov. 8. While the third season of Halo Infinite isn’t arriving until March, the Winter Update will deliver a free 30-tier battle pass. The update also promises “an overhaul to multiplayer that grants more XP for playing and faster progression.”
The biggest thing the video confirms to be arriving in the update is something that has been promised and is a sticking point that fans of the series have been upset at the omission: campaign co-op. That’s right, the Halo Infinite Winter Update will finally deliver on the feature that every previous Halo game has had at launch.
Speaking of returning modes from previous Halo titles, Forge mode will finally be available to players when the Winter Update hits. The video makes it clear that this version of Forge isn’t the final product and is referred to as an Open Beta. While it looks amazing in the video, in a year or so we’ll probably be looking at a massively upgraded version of what we’ll see coming November.
You can watch the full Winter Update overview video below, and get ready for the updated Halo Infinite experience.
On top of that, two new maps are coming to the multiplayer side of things, both made in Forge. These two arena maps are called Argyle and Detachment. Detachment actually has the honor of being the first official map in Halo Infinite with a teleporter in it.
The new mode is called Covert One Flag and is an “attack-and-defend” mode, meaning one team is defending each round with the other attacking, then it swaps. The cool thing about it is that the attackers have unlimited active camo to become invisible and the defenders have threat sensors to be able to spot incoming cloaked enemies.
- How to Get the Royale High Halloween Halo in Roblox (2022)
- Can You Replay Missions in Halo Infinite? Answered
- Is Halo Infinite Down? How To Check Halo Infinite Server Status
- Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign: Release Date, How to Play & More
- Is Halo: Infinite’s Campaign Open-World? Full Halo Infinite Map Size