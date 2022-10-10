Fallout Devs Reveal “Special Sauce” That Helped Make the Series a Major Hit

Fallout is such a huge franchise, it’s fun hearing the creators talk about crafting the aspects we know so well today.

The 25th anniversary of the Fallout series is taking place this year. To celebrate, Bethesda has released a special introspective video that has the original creators of the first Fallout discussing how they conceived of the game. It’s a fun look into how developers might treat the concept stages of a new game/idea and definitely worth it for Fallout fans.

The description of the video describes it as:

Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarski discuss the unique blend of influences that would go on to inform Fallout’s dark and retro-inspired take on the future and the excitement of creating a new universe for players to explore.

This video gathers Feargus Urquhart (founder of Fallout developer Black Isle Studios, now CEO of Obsidian Entertainment), Tim Cain (Fallout co-creator), Leonard Boyarsky (Fallout co-creator), and Brian Fargo (Executive Producer for Fallout series) who all had a huge hand in crafting a series we have all been playing for the last 25 years.

The best part of the video is when Tim Cain says that fellow creator Leonard Boyarsky is “kind of a dark guy” and didn’t want the game to be completely depressing and wanted there to be “a humor to it”. This humor aspect is what Boyarsky refers to as the game’s “special sauce” and the video shows several comedic fates of the iconic Vault Boy series mascot.

You can find the introspective video below. It’s only a little over two minutes long, so you don’t need to prepare yourself for a long podcast or anything.

Related Posts