Destiny 2’s Annoying Duality Dungeon Bug Is Finally Getting Fixed

Season of Plunder has been live for roughly seven weeks, and it’s had its fair share of bugs and glitches throughout the season. We’ve had Exotic armor pieces being too strong, to phasing through walls, and randomly dying from doing an encounter correctly. It hasn’t exactly been a perfect season to say the least. That said, the official Bungie Help page on Twitter has given an official statement in regards to when the Duality Dungeon will finally be fixed:

The team has configured a potential fix for an issue where players could inadvertently die after ringing the Bell of Conquest in the Duality Dungeon.



We are targeting our October 18th patch to release it, and will provide further updates here when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 5, 2022

For those unaware, the newest dungeon in Destiny 2, Duality, has a few bugs, such as the one mentioned above. This issue would unintentionally kill players when they try to begin the damage phase against the final boss. Although, it doesn’t happen every time, it’s more of a 50/50 chance of it happening. It’s great to see Bungie finally acknowledge this issue, though it’s concerning they didn’t mention the other glitch in the dungeon.

If you were lucky enough to make it through the damage phase and defeat the boss, players would then be transported back to the opening area in the dungeon to collect their rewards. However, a glitch would prevent players from teleporting to the opening area throughout the season, thus not being able to collect their treasure immediately. Thankfully, the loot would go to the postmaster instead. Nonetheless, it’s still a very annoying issue to deal with.

Whether or not Bungie will address this other bug remains to be seen, but we remain hopeful that Duality will be fully runnable once more on Oct. 18 when the patch comes through. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, including frequent updates of what’s coming in the universe, check our related articles below.

