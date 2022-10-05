Destiny 2’s Game-Breaking Hunter Exotic Armor Gets Disabled Till Mid-October

Here’s everything you need to know on when the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk Exotic Chest Armor will be ren-enabled in Destiny 2.

Disabling items in Destiny 2 shouldn’t be a surprise anymore, as with a new season comes new bugs and glitches in the game. The Exotic Fusion Rifle, Telesto, is notorious for being disabled multiple times for breaking the game in some shape or form. Recently, a brand new Hunter Exotic armor piece, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, was disabled for breaking the game as well. Finally, the official Bungie Help Twitter page has released a statement regarding a fix date:

UPDATE: A fix for the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Hunter Exotic has been identified and is scheduled to be shipped out mid-October. https://t.co/rsYCFfDPxS — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 4, 2022

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk has an ability that allows the user to gain increased damage and class ability regeneration after being invisible. It’s a really unique Exotic on paper, but in practice it’s a completely different case. Its secondary ability, allowed other players to also have increased class ability regeneration as well. In this case, Loreley Titans, for example, could effectively keep their sunspot going forever, allowing them to essentially never die. Bungie promptly disabled this exotic back in week three of the season, and it will presumably continue to stay disabled until pushing week nine of the season.

It remains unclear how Bungie will handle this particular situation. In all likelihood, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk will see a nerf of some form to balance it out with the rest of the game. An example of a nerf could be the removal of sharing the regeneration of class abilities with allies. Until then, any nerf or an overhaul of the Exotic itself will remain to be pure speculation, and when the changes are finally announced we’ll be sure to discuss this topic once more.

