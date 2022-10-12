Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Star Teases a Visit to Murder Castle

Jessie Buckley’s interview gets us very excited to see her in action in The Devil in Me.

Bandai Namco has released an interview with Oscar-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, star of the upcoming Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Viewers might recognize Jessie Buckley from recent hits like Men, The Lost Daughter, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Anyone looking to remain entirely spoiler-free shouldn’t have any concerns as the interview doesn’t give anything away.

Jessie Buckley will be playing Kate Wilder in The Devil in Me, which has been announced as the season finale to this run of The Dark Pictures Anthology. Buckley describes Kate as “front and center, but she’s a fighter as well”.

One of the most interesting things Jessie Buckley shares in the interview is that she has never played any video game, so this new experience with the art of motion capture was what drew her to the role/project. The interview video itself contains clips of the actual performance capture of both Buckley and the cast and is something everyone should see.

Everyone is encouraged to watch the full interview below and see a little of what goes into creating a game like The Devil in Me.

The Devil in Me will be the first of the Dark Pictures games to utilize actual history as the plot revolves almost entirely around mid-to-late 1800s serial killer H. H. Holmes and his infamous “Murder Castle”. The previous games have all been about typical monsters and ghosts, we might see a more grounded setting this time. Well, as grounded as a Murder Castle can be.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will be out on Nov. 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

